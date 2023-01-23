Salman Khan announces teaser launch of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', to be released with SRK's 'Pathaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): It's a double treat for the fans of Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan as the teaser of Salman starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is set to release in the theatres with Shahrukh's much-awaited 'Pathaan' on January 25.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Salman shared the news with his fans. Captioning the frame as "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde apr on 25 Jan," the 'Dabangg' actor already tickled the fan's excitement.

Salman and Shahrukh's camaraderie is going stronger with the passage of time. Last month, Shahrukh attended the birthday party of Salman. Not only that, the two superstars treated the paparazzi with picture-perfect frames. Salman also played a cameo in Shahrukh's 'Zero', in which, the latter was last seen on the big screen.

The makers of Salman's film rightly used this big opportunity as 'Pathaan' has already created much hype in the media.

Fans have started to show their love for Bhaijaan's post.

"Pehele Pathaan ab kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan fir srk ki Jawan fir bhaijaa ki tigers fir srk ki dunki sach mai Bollywood badalne wala hai," wrote a fan.



Another fan commented, "Tiger or King... saath me aa rahe hai... on 25th jan... ab tak ke... saare record break hone waale hai...."



The makers have planned a unique approach for the teaser launch of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The teaser will be first released in the theatre, and then, will be available on YouTube and other digital platforms.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal. Television actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill will make their debut on the big screen with this film.

The title of the film has been changed a few times earlier. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma reportedly left this film due to a 'creative difference' with the makers. However, the film is slated to release on Eid this year. (ANI)