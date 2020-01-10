Salman Khan announces title of his Eid 2021 release

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Keeping the trend alive of gifting his fans a movie to enjoy on Eid al-Fitr, superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced the title of his 2021 Eid release.

The actor took to Twitter on Friday and announced that his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will hit the theatres on Eid 2021, which will be around May 21. The movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

"Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...EID 2021," read Khan's tweet.

The 54-year-old actor is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster hit 'Dabangg 3' and will next be seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which will release on Eid in May this year.

The film is being helmed by choreographer-director Prabhu Deva and is being co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production. (ANI)

