Salman Khan bonds with niece Ayat in this adorable pic shared by Arpita Khan Sharma!

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): After welcoming his niece, who was born on the day of Salman's own birthday, the 'Dabangg' star's first pictures have made it to social media, where he can be seen blessing the new born, along with mother Salma Khan.

The picture which was shared by Salman's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, the Bollywood super star is seen carrying his niece Ayat in his arms, while Khan's Mom Salma lovingly affectionately strikes a pose.

Arpita expressed her happiness as she shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "There's nothing in this world that scared me and the only reason was I knew I had you by my side and you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent. Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan and my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give."





In the picture posted by Arpita, the 'Wanted' actor is seen along with his newborn niece for the first time. In the bonding session, Salman Khan is seen alongside mom Salma Khan while sporting a smile in the adorable post.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in blockbuster action-drama 'Dabangg 3' and will next be seen in 'Radhe'. The 54-year-old actor has also been roped in for the sequel the third installment from the 'Tiger' franchise along with Double Entry Mein Entry' and 'Kick 2' (ANI)