Salman Khan
Salman Khan

Salman Khan cycles to 'Dabanng 3' set

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Braving the Mumbai downpour, Salman Khan recently cycled his way to the sets of 'Dabanng 3'.
While fans are eagerly waiting to see Salman reprise his role as Chulbul Pandey in the flick, the actor is not leaving any stone unturned to wind up the shoot as soon as possible.
The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a clip of him riding the bicycle on the busy road and wrote, "Mumbai city in the rains...Off to the location to shoot for #dabangg3."


In April, the 'Sultan' actor shared the news of shoot's start by posting a 22-second video on his Twitter profile along with elder brother and film producer, Arbaaz Khan.
He wrote, "Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot Arbaaz Khan."
The actor kicked off shooting for the film on April 1 when he jetted off to Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh with Arbaaz and Prabhu Deva.
'Dabangg 3' is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration between Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 'Wanted'.
As per media reports, Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makkhi in the film.
The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20 this year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:05 IST

Sonam, Dulquer weave the magic of love with 'Kaash'

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor dropped a soulful new track from her upcoming movie 'Zoya Factor' on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:06 IST

Here's the insight from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' first date!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): During a recent event, actor Sarah Hyland opened up about her first date with fiance Wells Adams.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:33 IST

John Travolta, Kelly Preston celebrate 28th wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:10 IST

Amazon Prime Video unveils trailer for drama-thriller 'The Family Man'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original Series -- 'The Family Man'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:38 IST

Robert Downey Jr's Instagram hacked

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor Robert Downey Jr's Instagram account was hacked on Friday and the star warned fans to stay alert against anything posted by that account.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:37 IST

Power-packed trailer of 'Rambo' out now!

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): The makers of the highly-anticipated film 'Rambo' starring legend Sylvester Stallone released the trailer of the film on Friday which is sure to give you goosebumps!

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:41 IST

Wendy Williams throws sarcasm at ex-husband Kevin Hunter

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams recently opened up about her divorce from her ex, Kevin Hunter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:33 IST

Ajay Devgn wraps up first schedule of 'Maidaan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the first shooting schedule of sports drama 'Maidaan' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:26 IST

Britney Spears fears losing son's custody

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears, who was recently angry with her father Jamie for allegedly abusing her 13-year-old son, is now scared of losing his custody to ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:15 IST

Jennifer Aniston receives backlash for dark complexion on mag cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston faced backlash for sporting a darker than usual complexion, as she turned cover girl for InStyle's Beauty issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:19 IST

Taylor Swift donates $10,000 for fan's cancer treatment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American pop-star Taylor Swift recently surprised one of her fans by donating $10,000 for her stage four cancer treatment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:54 IST

Taylor Swift tops Hot 100 songwriters, Hot 100 producers charts

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Just a fortnight after dropping her latest album 'Lover', singer Taylor Swift is leading the Billboard Hot 100 songwriters list along with the Hot 100 producers chart.

Read More
iocl