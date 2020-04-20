Salman Khan drops coronavirus-themed song 'Pyaar karona'

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan on Monday dropped his latest song based on the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The actor took to Instagram to announce the release of the song and also posted a link to the audio version of the song in his bio.

"Emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona, audio out now!" he wrote on Instagram.

"Pyaar karona, Etihaad karona, khayal karona, madad karona, sabr karona, fikr karona, pyaar karona aitbaar karona," Khan is heard singing in the song.

He can also be heard rapping in the song. Through his rap, the actor is throwing light on different precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The rap revolves around, working from home, staying at home but at a distance from everyone, not wandering out in the streets unnecessarily and other important measures to fight COVID-19.

The 54-year-old actor also urged people to use leisure time during the lockdown to work on their hobbies like playing the guitar, writing poetry and practising other artwork.

"Doctors, Police ko salute karona," Khan is heard singing as he urged people to respect the frontline workers.

In some instances in the song, the 'Sultan' actor is also heard singing "Saare Jahaan se achha Hindustan humara."

The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and lyrics have been penned by Salman and Hussain Dalal. (ANI)

