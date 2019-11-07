'Naina Lade' song poster (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)
Salman Khan drops 'Naina Lade' song from Dabangg 3

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:45 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): 'Chulbul Panday' Salman Khan on Thursday dropped the song 'Naina Lade' from much-awaited action-thriller 'Dabangg 3'.
Salman shared the audio of the soulful song from his Twitter handle, and captioned it as, "Yeh hai hamara romantic andaaz... suniye aur maze lijiye with 'Naina Lade'... #NainaLadeDabangg3"

The romantic song is a love anthem. The melodious song has soulful lyrics which is soothing to the ears. One can play this song on loop.
Penned by Danish Sabri, the song is crooned by Javed Ali and the music is a composition of 'Sajid- Wajid'.
In the movie, Salman will be seen alongside Sonakshi Sinha and veteran actor Mahesh Mamnjarekar's daughter, Saiee Manjarekar. The movie is slated to release on December 20.
On the professional front, Salman has started shooting for his upcoming action-packed movie ' Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie will be directed by Prabhu Deva under the banner 'Salman Khan Films'. The movie also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The movies will hit the silver screens releasing next year on Eid. (ANI)

