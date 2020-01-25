Salman Khan expresses grief over film producer Vinay Sinha's demise

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Salman Khan on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of veteran film producer Vinay Kumar Sinha.

The veteran film producer breathed his last in Mumbai on Friday.

The 'Dabangg' star took to Twitter, to pay respect to the late producer with whom he has worked for the movie 'Andaaz Apna Apna'. He tweeted, "Very very sorry n saddened to hear of the demise of Vinay Ji, producer of a memorable film of mine - Andaz Apna Apna. Deepest condolences to the entire family ..."



The cause of the death of the producer has not been confirmed.



He had also produced 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Chor Police' and a few TV shows. (ANI)

