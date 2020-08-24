Salman Khan, family, celebrities gather at Sohail Khan's residence for Ganpati Visarjan celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with other B-Town biggies Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah attended the Ganpati celebrations at actor-director Sohail Khan's residence.

Salman Khan along with his family members took part in the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony where the 'Dabangg' actor was seen in a lavender shirt while sister Arpita Khan was seen performing the aarti.



The celebrations were low-key due to the coronavirus pandemic and the attendees were seen wearing a mask and adhering to social distancing norms as well.



Arpita Khan along with husband Ayush Sharma and her two children as well. Veteran actor Helen was also seen at the celebrations and performing the aarti as well.

Salman Khan was also seen distributing sweets to the people outside Sohail's residence as well.

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at homes and at elaborate pandals. (ANI)