Salman Khan flaunts his toned back in new pool pic, fans say "Hulk of Bollywood"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan commands a huge fan following and is also one of the most followed actors on social media. The 'Sultan' actor often shares photos of himself from the gym.

However, it takes hours of work in the gym for the superstar to flaunt his toned physique.

Giving fans to yet another glimpse of his ripped body, Salman shared a series of pool pictures that went viral on social media.



As soon as Salman shared the image, netizens thronged the comment section to shower love for him.

A fan commented, "The Hulk of Bollywood."



Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata also commented on Salman's photo, saying, "Grown-up hearing this one!! #nostalgia."

"His back pose is more famous than your favourite faces.", a social media user commented.

Another comment read, "@beingsalmankhan is not easy"

"Hollywood has Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dwayne Johnson and Sylvester Stallone," another user commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Bajrangi bhaijaan' actor was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite actor Pooja Hegde.

He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Salman will next be seen reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's directed Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

The film will be released on November 10, Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

