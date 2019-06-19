Salman Khan (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Salman Khan (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Salman Khan gives sneak peek into his workout session

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 08:57 IST

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Actor Salman Khan known for his zeal for fitness has now shared a video of his latest video -in which he lifts two of his security personnel through a leg workout!
The 53-year old whose physique reveals his passion for fitness gave a sneak peek into his workout session. Dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, the actor is seen using his security personnel in place of weights.
Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote: "After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 17, 2019 at 10:33am PDT

The 'Dabangg' actor recently starred in the much-anticipated film 'Bharat' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film released on June 5 and set a milestone by bagging Rs 150 crore in just five days of its release.
The actor is next eyeing the release of his forthcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Inshallah' which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. (ANI)

