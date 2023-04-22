Salman Khan greets fans on Eid, poses with family for grand frame

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Eid doesn't seem to get brighter if Bhaijaan doesn't turn up for his fans!

Keeping the annual ritual of meeting fans on Eid alive, Salman Khan came to the balcony of his house to greet the sea of fans on the occasion of Eid. Bhaijaan wore a blue-coloured pathaan suit for the festival.

Salman waved at fans, smiled at them and spent a few minutes to absorb the love fans have been showering on him for years.

Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared a grand family frame to wish Eid Mubarak.

The frame features Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan with his two sons Nirvaan and Yohan, Alvira Khan, her husband Atul Agnihotri, Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma and their kids.

Fans loved the grand frame. One wrote, "Masha allah ... May Allah bless the Khan family. Ameen. Eid Mubarak." Another one wrote, "Eid Mubarak."

Salman Khan is back to theatres on Eid after four years with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan'. Though the film did not open on a promising note, bhaijan's fans never lose hope.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles. (ANI)