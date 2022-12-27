Salman Khan greets fans outside Galaxy apartment on 57th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Salman Khan's 57th birthday, the actor along with his father Salim Khan greeted the fans standing outside Galaxy apartment.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture which he captioned, "Thank you all..."

In the picture, Salman could be seen waving at his fans standing outside his Mumbai residence.

Salman Khan fan clubs also shared some videos from the location in which the 'Ready' actor was seen waving to his fans from his balcony who were standing below, cheering at the sight of the superstar. He was also accompanied by his father, veteran writer Salim Khan.

The 'Sultan' actor donned a simple grey t-shirt, while Salim opted for a blue checked shirt.

Starstruck fans from various cities queued at his Mumbai residence since morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, huge posters of Salman along with them.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor in the early hours of Tuesday hosted a grand birthday bash at his residence which marked the presence of various Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Suniel Shetty, Sangeet Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia Vantur among others.

For over three decades the actor has delivered some blockbuster hit films like 'Sultan', 'Dabangg', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Bodyguard' and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in director Farhad Samji's upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Pooja Hegde which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. (ANI)