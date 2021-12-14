Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Sushmita Sen, who has been basking in the success of 'Aarya 2', received huge praises from her friend and actor Salman Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a photo of Aarya 2's hoarding in Mumbai and complimented Sushmita.

"Arre wah Sush how nice u looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for u . @sushmitasen47," Salman wrote.



After seeing Salman's post, Sushmita thanked him for "all the love & generosity."

"You are a Jaan @beingsalmankhan . Thank you soooooo much for all the love & generosity! #cherished," she replied.

Salman and Sushmita have worked together in several films such as 'Biwi No.1' and 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'. (ANI)

