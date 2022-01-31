Salman Khan honoured at Joy Awards 2022 in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been honoured at the Joy Awards 2022, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a picture from the ceremony in which he can be seen receiving the 'Person of the Year' Award.

In the caption, he wrote, "My brother Bu Nasser ... it was lovely meeting with you ..@turkialalshik."





Salman's acceptance speech video also flooded the internet, in which he reflects on his journey as an actor.

"You saw me when I was about 12 years old and now I am 56," he said in reference to the video montage showcased at the award ceremony, featuring his career highlights.

Organised by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Joy Awards 2022 recognises and honours artistic achievements, awarding celebrities across various genres and categories.

At the ceremony, Salman also met actor John Travolta and introduced himself to the 'Pulp Fiction' star, along with praising him for his performance in films. (ANI)

