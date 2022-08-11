Salman Khan in full 'Josh' as he spends day with Indian Navy

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan soaked himself in the spirit of patriotism as he spent his day with the Indian Navy sailors in Vishakhapatnam.



The Indian Navy works to protect the shores of our nation, often sacrificing their lives, and time with their families, only to ensure that the Indian seas are safe and secure. To pay an ode to the Armed forces, Salman Khan took a day off from work to spend some time with the sailors in Visakhapatnam. The heartwarming images that went viral on social media depict the joy on their faces.



Waving the tri-colour joyously, Salman had a fun time with the sailors. Independence Day is just around the corner this was the 'Bhaijaan's way of starting the celebrations!





The Indian Navy officials looked quite ecstatic to have him on board. They hoisted the Indian flag together with the actor and did quite a few other fun activities too.



From hearing about their lives, training, time away from loved ones, seeing the state-of-the-art vessel, cooking on the ship to doing push-up challenges, signing autographs, and hoisting the Indian flag, it was a day full of patriotism, laughter, and fun! Salman was left awed by the patriotism and courage the armed forces of our nation has.



This is not the first time that Salman visited the Indian Navy. In 2014, Salman spent Independence Day with the Naval officers in Goa.

Talking about his love for the armed forces, he even played the role of a naval officer in his movie 'Bharat' in which he starred opposite Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

