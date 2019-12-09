Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Bollywood actors Salman Khan along and Katrina Kaif felt honoured as he met "beautiful lady" Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The 'Dabangg 3' actor Salman shared the picture along with Sheikh Hasina and 'Ek Tha Tiger' co-star Katrina Kaif on Instagram on Monday. The star captioned the picture as, "Katrina and I, with the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.. it was a pleasure and honor to have met such a beautiful lady . . . @katrinakaif."



The two performed at the inauguration ceremony of Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) in the country.

On the work front, the 53-year-old star who was last seen in 'Bharat' alongside Katrina Kaif, will next be seen in much-anticipated action thriller 'Dabangg 3' In the movie, Salman will be seen alongside Sonakshi Sinha and veteran actor Mahesh Mamnjarekar's daughter, Saiee Manjarekar. Helmed by Prabhudeva, the movie is slated to release on December 20.

Salman has also started shooting for his upcoming action-packed movie ' 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The movie will be directed by Prabhu Deva under the banner 'Salman Khan Films'. The movie also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The movies will hit the silver screens releasing next year on Eid. (ANI)

