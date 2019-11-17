Salman Khan lauds bond with bodyguard Shera in heartfelt post

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The man with a golden heart, Salman Khan, on Sunday lauded the 25-year-long bond with his bodyguard, Shera.

Clad in shadow grey tee, the actor shared a sweet picture with Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera on social media and wrote alongside, "25 years and still Being strong . . . @beingshera."

The megastar's bodyguard who has been with him through his thick and thin also shared the same photo on his official social media handle.

"Maalik @Beingsalmankhan it will remain strong till I die #Salmankhan #Shera #Beingshera #Beingstrong," he captioned the post.

The snap is from a fitness event, where Salman spoke to ANI and expressed displeasure over people who chose shortcuts to achieve a toned body.

"No one should use steroids. People don't actually use it, instead, they misuse steroids, which is very bad for their body and for them," the 53-year-old star told ANI.

"I have seen many who pass out while working out in the gym. It can be because of anything, heart failures or something more critical. Therefore, it's not a good thing to use at all," added 'Dabangg' Khan.

In past, Shera's company has received great opportunities to handle the security of international artists such as Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Will Smith, Jackie Chan, Paris Hilton, Shaggy, Peter Andre, Diana King, Whitfield, UB40, Slash, Keanu Reaves and U2. (ANI)

