Salman Khan lauds Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat's first looks from 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed'

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Congratulating actors Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat for their upcoming film 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed,' megastar Salman Khan on Thursday lauded their first look from the flick.

Khan shared the first look poster on his Instagram profile and heaped praises on the couple that the Kaif and Samrat make on-screen.

"Arre wah pullku n Isa .. u gus r looking amazing together in #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed .. congrats n all the best . God bless @isakaif @pulkitsamrat," the 'Sultan' actor wrote in the caption.

Isabelle, who is the sister of actor Katrina Kaif, had earlier in the day shared the poster of her upcoming flick on Instagram.

Both Kaif and Samrat are seen dressed in ethnic black ensembles that had shimmery golden mirror work on them.



The background of the poster sees a group of dancers standing making it evident that the still is from one of the party songs of the film.

"Namaste - Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat!So excited to share with you guys the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed," Isabelle Kaif had written in the caption.

The social entertainer that comes with an underlying social message has been directed by Dhiraj Kumar, and has been produced by Insite India and Endemol Shin India in associatoon with Yellow Ant Productions. (ANI)





