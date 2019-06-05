Salman Khan loses cool, slaps security guard in front of fans

New Delhi [India], June 05 (ANI): While 'Bharat' has hit the movie theatres, a video of Salman slapping a security man is going viral on social media.

The incident seems to have taken place post an event that Salam attended last night. In the video, Salman can be seen exiting a cinema. As he walks through a sea of fans, Salman suddenly loses his cool, turns and slaps one of his security guards, who was busy making way for the actor.

Although from the viral video one cannot clearly deduce the reason behind Salman's anger, according to various media reports, the actor got angry after he saw the particular security guard misbehaving with a little kid who, along with all the other fans, was trying to get a glimpse of Salman Khan.

Salman's 'Bharat' co-starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, and Tabu, released today. (ANI)

