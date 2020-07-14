Salman Khan pays 'respect to all the farmers' in latest Instagram post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Paying his respects to all the farmers, actor Salman Khan on Tuesday shared on Instagram a picture of himself coated in mud.

In the picture, the 54-year-old star is seen sporting a cut sleeves t-shirt along with denim shorts with mud all over his body. The capture shows the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star engrossed in deep thoughts amid the serene greenery at his Panvel farmhouse.



Paying his respects to the farmers of the country who work in the scorching heat, Khan wrote alongside the picture, "Respect to all the farmers..."'

The post garnered more than 27 thousand likes within the first 35 minutes.

Of late, the 'Sultan' actor has been updating his fans by sharing pictures and videos on social media platforms. Khan is staying put at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was enforced in late March. (ANI)

