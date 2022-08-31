Salman Khan reaches sister Arpita's house to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Salman Khan, on Wednesday evening, visited his sister Arpita khan's residence in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, like every year, Salman Khan sought blessings from Lord Ganpati. He reached Arpita's house in a classic white shirt-blue denim look.



Salman is known to celebrate this festival with much love and grandeur. Every year, he brings Lord Ganpati to his house and while it's not clear yet whether he will be having a celebration at Galaxy Apartment this year, he did pay a visit to Arpita's house.



Before Salman, Katrina Kaif, who is very close to Salman's sister Arpita, visited her and paid respects to the deity. Not just she, Vicky Kaushal also made quite an appearance outside Arpita's house as he smiled for the paparazzi alongside his wife.



Vicky and Kat were seen wearing different shades of yellow for the gathering. While Katrina looked elegant in a lime-yellow sharara, Vicky chose the darker shade of kurta that complimented his looks just perfectly!





Salman and Arpita's brother Sohail was also seen outside the residence earlier.



Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza visited Arpita Khan on the special occasion. They were accompanied by their little ones - Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh.



Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, began on August 31 this year. The festive period is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging onto pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following two years long COVID-induced hiatus, preparations are in full swing across the nation. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fast, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. (ANI)

