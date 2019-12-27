Salman Khan sends 'big thank you' to his fans for birthday wishes

New Delhi (India), Dec 27 (ANI): Megastar Salman Khan who ringed in 54th birthday on Friday thanked his fans for pouring in birthday wishes.

The actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a video along with a caption that reads, "A big thank u to all my fans ..."

View this post on Instagram A big thank u to all my fans ... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Dec 27, 2019 at 4:58am PST



In the video shared by the 'Dabangg 3' actor, the star can be seen waving at the fans that crowded outside his home to wish on the special occasion. Salman was seen donning navy blue t-shirt and denim, while he smilingly reciprocating for the love and blessings received by the fan.



It's a day full of good news for the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' star as he has been blessed by a niece on Friday. His sister Arpita Khan gave birth to a baby girl on the actor's birthday.

He tweeted to share the good news with his fans that read, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!" (ANI)