Salman Khan shares condolence note as filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak passes away at 86

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a condolence note on Thursday following the death of filmmaker and lyricist Sawan Kumar Tak who passed away today at the age of 86.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u." Along with the tweet, Sakmna had also shared a throwback picture of him with the late filmmaker.





Media reports suggest that Sawan Kumar had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he breathed his last today. Reportedly, he suffered heart failure and had lung-related ailments too.

Over the years, Sawan Kumar, who began his career as the producer of the 1967 Sanjeev Kumar starrer film 'Naunihal', has directed several Hindi films, including successful ones like 'Saajan Bina Suhagan', 'Souten' and 'Souten Ki Beti' among others.

He is credited with giving breaks to actors such as Sanjeev Kumar and Mehmood Junior. However, his most famous directorial venture was Rajesh Khanna starrer 'Souten', which was the first Indian film to be shot in Mauritius and became a platinum jubilee hit.

Salman has worked with him in 'Bewafa Sanam' and 'Saawan: The Love Season'.

Apart from this, he has written the lyrics of songs for movies produced and directed by other filmmakers. Among these are 'Sabak', 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' and all the songs from the 2004 film 'Dev'. (ANI)

