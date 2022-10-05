Salman Khan shares new still from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Wednesday, dropped a new still from his next family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the still which he captioned, "Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan ... #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan."



In the still, Salman could be seen in a dapper look, donning a black suit, white shirt and black sunglasses.

Soon after the 'Sultan' actor shared his look, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"Bollywood Ka baap," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Wow Soooooo Handsome."

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to release at the End of 2022.

Apparently, the film was earlier titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' but the makers opted to change the title.`

Meanwhile, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023.

Apart from that he also has 'Kick 2' along with Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)