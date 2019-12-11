Salman Khan shares promotional video introducing villain of Dabangg3

New Delhi (India), Dec 11 (ANI): Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan dropped the latest promotional video of Dabangg 3 introducing the villain of the film.

The promotional video was uploaded on the official YouTube account of Khan's production house that goes by the name 'Salman Khan Films'.

Khan later shared the same on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The promotional video introduced the villain of the film, Bali Singh portrayed by Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and also gave a glimpse of fight scenes from the film.

Khan captioned the post by writing, "Bali Singh jaise villain se bhidne ka alag hi mazaa hai, takkar is baar zabardast hogi! #BeingChulbul."



'Dabangg 3' is the third installment of Khan's franchise of the same name, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha opposite Salman.

It also stars veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's debutant daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in significant roles and is slated to open in theatres on December 20. (ANI)