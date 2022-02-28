Salman Khan showers praise on Bobby Deol for his stellar performance in 'Love Hostel'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has heaped praises on his 'Heroes' co-star, Bobby Deol, for his recent performance in the thriller 'Love Hostel'.

The 'Dabangg' actor took to his Instagram handle to post a still of Bobby from the film and wrote, "Hearing good things about ur performance Bobby in #LoveHostel ... best wishes always n hope u keep doing better n better."



In the poster, Bobby, with a bearded and a scarred face, is looking deadly and murderous while sitting behind the steering wheel.

Bobby responded to the appreciation post with a heart-warming reply. He added a bunch of hug emojis and wrote, "love you".





Salman and Bobby have previously shared screen space in films like 'Race 3' (2018) and 'Heroes' (2008). They also featured in the special song 'Deewangi' for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Om Shanti Om' (2007).

The 'Soldier' actor has famously said that Salman had helped in reviving his career by casting him in 'Race 3', post which his career took a positive turn, even though the film received mostly negative reviews.



Bobby recently received rave reviews for his performances in the critically acclaimed OTT film, 'Class of 83' (2020) and the web series, 'Aashram' (2020).

Bobby's latest OTT release 'Love Hostel' also stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. The film opened to mixed reviews.

Bobby will be next seen in 'Apne 2'. (ANI)

