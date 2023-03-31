Salman Khan soaks in South Indian culture in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's new song 'Bathukamma'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan, on Friday, unveiled the new song ' 'Bathukamma' from his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

'Bathukamma' celebrates the annual flower festival, Bathukamma, celebrated by women in Telangana for nine days. The song features Salman in traditional Telugu attire, showcasing his love for the regional culture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqcX2bOI-HI/?hl=en



The song is the epitome of cultural richness and features a mix of traditional and modern music, with Pooja Hegde executing the dance in a graceful manner. The vibrant and colourful setup, traditional Telugu costumes, and 200 background dancers add a unique touch to the song, making it a visual delight.



The song was shot during the Bathukamma festival, making it an authentic representation of the event and a tribute to the beautiful Telugu culture that will be enjoyed by audiences worldwide.

The music for 'Bathukamma' is composed by Ravi Basrur and has delivered a delightful rendition of a mix of mellow and soothing tunes of the southern part of the country that take the listeners on a surreal musical journey.



Santhosh Venky, Airaa Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur, Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole have lent their voice to the song. The lyrics for the song are by Shabbir Ahmed, Ravi Basrur, Kinnal Raj and Harini Ivaturi.

A source close to the production said, "Venkatesh was the one who suggested the festival and then SK loved the idea on how the festival doesn't have a song dedicated to it and told the music director to have a song dedicated to the festival and women of Telangana and it will be his gift to the state through his movie."



Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is slated to release on Eid. (ANI)

