Poster of 'Bharat', Image courtesy: Instagram

Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' enters Rs. 50 crore club on Day 2

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:34 IST

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' is managing to hold a strong position at the box office. The film, which created history as Salman's highest opener ever, has now achieved another feat by crossing the Rs. 50 crore mark in just two days of its run.
The film has managed to rack in Rs. 73.30 crore in just two days. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.
Adarsh noted that multiplexes saw a normal decline, while the film's evening and night shows witnessed a high occupancy, especially in single screen cinemas.
The film saw a bumper opening and minted Rs. 42.30 crore on its first day. The numbers showed a slight dip owing to a working weekday. The movie minted Rs. 31 crore on its second day, thus taking its grand total to Rs. 73.30 crore and paving its way to the Rs. 50 crore club.
Salman, who is ecstatic with the audiences' response to his film, had taken to his Twitter handle yesterday to thank his fans for giving him his career's biggest opener.
His last two Eid releases, 'Tubelight' and 'Race 3' had a lacklustre start at the box office. By raking in Rs 42.30 crore on its first day, 'Bharat' proved to be both Salman's biggest Eid opener as well as his highest ever opener ever.
Adarsh had earlier shared that the film's opening day moolah has surpassed that of Salman's hit films including 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (Rs 34.10 crore), 'Sultan' (Rs 36.54 crore) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 40.35 crore).
Adarsh also noted that despite the tough competition from the much-hyped India vs South Africa World Cup match on Wednesday, 'Bharat' emerged as a winner at the box office.
The trade analyst also shared that the film is among the year's biggest openers along with 'Gully Boy', 'Total Dhamaal', 'Kalank' and 'Kesari'.
'Bharat' also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni.
The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part showcasing the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.
This marks Salman's third collaborating with Zafar after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.
The film, produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, released on June 5.
Apart from 'Bharat', Salman will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'. (ANI)

