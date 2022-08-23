Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor's romantic action thriller 'Jeet' turns 26

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor and Tabu starrer romantic action thriller film, on Tuesday turned 26.

Taking to Instagram, production house Nadiadwala Grandson shared a post, which they captioned, "Grooving to "Yaara O Yaara" since 26 years! #NGEFamily celebrates the 26th anniversary of the iconic love story, #Jeet."





Helmed by Raj Kanwar, 'Jeet' gathered massive responses from the netizens and the track 'Yaara O Yaara' from the film remains unforgettable even after 26 years of its release.

The plot follows the story of a gangster Karan (played by Sunny Deol) who is assigned to kill a professor, and later fans in love with the professor's daughter Kiran (played by Karisma Kapoor) who is married to her childhood friend Raju (played by Salman Khan). When Raju and Kiran's life comes under threat from the crime boss, Karan becomes their protector.

Meanwhile, Sunny will be next seen in director Anil Sharma's next 'Gadar 2' alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkrash Sharma.

Apart from that, he also has a thriller 'Chup', along with Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt, and 'Apne 2' opposite Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol in his kitty.

Salman, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Pooja Hegde and in 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023. (ANI)

