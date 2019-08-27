Salman Khan takes a trip down memory lane on completing 31 yrs in industry

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): As Salman Khan completed 31 years in the Bollywood industry, the actor took a walk down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his childhood days to commemorate the milestone.

Digging up a monochrome picture from his early days, the actor who impressed fans with his brilliant acting performances, penned a heartfelt note thanking his fans for their support in his ups and downs. "A bigg thank u to the Indian film industry n to every 1 who has been a part of this 31years journey especially all my fans and well-wishers who have made this amazing journey possible," he captioned the adorable picture.



In the snap, little half-naked Salman can be seen playing with his toy cars.

Over the decades, the superstar left no stone unturned to win hearts with his stellar performances on the silver screen. The actor was much loved as 'Chulbul Pandey' character from the 'Dabangg' series and even as 'Prem' from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' The actor created his own fanbase in the film fraternity and later was called as Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan.'

Son of the famous screenwriter Salim Khan, the actor started his career in 1988 with the iconic film 'Biwi Ho to Aisi' followed by bagging a lead role in Sooraj R. Barjatya's romantic family drama 'Maine Pyar Kiya', which became a highest-grossing Indian film then.

The actor who is busy these days shooting for his next film 'Dabangg 3' recently dejected his fans by pushing his upcoming film 'Inshallah' starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

But bringing a smile back on their face, the actor hinted about his new project which will release next year on Eid 2020.

"Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi," he tweeted.

However, not much information has been revealed about his new project but it seems that star is hinting about the sequel of 'Kick'.

Salman had signed a film with Bhansali after 19 years.

The filming of 'Inshallah' was supposed to begin in September after Salman would have finished shooting for 'Dabangg 3'.

Salman will next appear in Prabhu Dheva's 'Dabangg 3' while Alia who was last seen in the period drama film 'Kalank', will next star in 'Brahmastra' alongside rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

