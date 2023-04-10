Salman Khan tells Shehnaaz Gill to "move on", Is 'Dabanng' star hinting at Sidharth Shukla?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill shares a great bond with superstar Salman Khan. The two have been in constant touch ever since Shehnaaz appeared on Bigg Boss 13.

The young actress is now all set to make her big screen debut in Salman-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. On Monday, the duo along with the whole cast of the film arrived at the trailer launch.

Salman was in a full candid mood at the event. He also interacted with Shehnaaz and other co-stars including Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde and Raghav Juyal among others.

When the host asked Shehnaaz whether she got nervous while shooting for the big film, Salman intervened and said, "Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao."

To which, Shehnaaz responded, "Kar gayi."



Salman further said, "And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai... And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also... Actually, I shouldn't say much."

It seemed like Salman hinted at Shehnaaz being stuck in an emotional dilemma post the demise of her close friend Sidharth Shukla.



At the event, Shehnaaz recalled getting rejected for her first music video.

Thanking Salman for giving her 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opportunity, she said, "When I had gone to shoot for my first music video, I was rejected. I was told, 'Ye kaunsi bachchi leke aaye hai, we don't want to shoot with her. Take her back.' I came back and cried a lot at home, that I've been rejected. My mom told me why am I crying, one day I would be in a Salman Khan film. Sir gave me a chance and proved that mom's words always come true."



Besides Shehnaaz, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also marked the Bollywood debut of Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. The film will hit the theatres on April 21. (ANI)

