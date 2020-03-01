Salman Khan thanks fans as his Instagram following hits 30 million

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): As the number of his followers on Instagram hit the 30 million mark, megastar Salman Khan on Saturday took to social media platform to express gratitude towards his fans.

The actor who only follows 8 people on the social media platform shared a video of himself where he is seen thanking his fans with folded hands and then saluting them.

"Ouii ma 30 million! Thank u all!" the actor wrote in the caption.

Khan enjoys a wide fan following across the country.

The 54-year-old actor was last seen in blockbuster hit 'Dabangg 3' which is the third installation of his widely-acclaimed franchise.

He will be next seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which is being co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will hit theatres on Eid this year which is around May. (ANI)

