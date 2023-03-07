हिंदी खबर
Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram)
Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood celebs extend Holi wishes

ANI | Updated: Mar 07, 2023 17:11 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): On the occasion of Holi 2023, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and extended warm wishes.
Taking to Instagram, actor Salman Khan shared a picture which he captioned, "Wishing ev1 a very Happy Holi ..."

 
 
 
In the picture, Salman could be seen donning an olive green t-shirt and he accessorized his look with a hat.
Actor Varun Dhawan shared a video, which he captioned, "HAPPY HOLI Love triumphs over negativity."

 
 
 
Sanjay Dutt shared a post and wrote, "Let's celebrate the joy of Holi with love and happiness in our hearts. Wishing you a happy and colorful Holi!"

 
 
 
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a string of pictures from her Holi celebration with kids Taimur and Jeh and wrote, "Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi."


Kriti Sanon shared a group picture and wrote, " Happy Holi from Us to You!."

 
 
 
Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a picture from her Holi celebration on her Instagram stories and wrote, "How it started and how it's going Happy Holi."


Actor Ananya Panday shared a selfie and wrote in Hindi, "Bura Na Mano Holi Hai."

 
 
 
Alia Bhatt shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and captioned it," happy holi from a very rangeeli rani reporting straight from the sets of #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

 
 
 
Ajay Devgn shared a teaser of his upcoming film 'Bholaa' and wrote, "Bholaa ki team ki taraf se aap sabhi ko a very happy Holi."

 
 
 
Apart from these, actors Pulkit Samrat, Bobby Deol, Siddhanth Chaturvedi among others also extended heartfelt wishes. (ANI)

