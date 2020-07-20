Salman Khan tries 'Farminggg'

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Salman Khan, who has been at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the imposition of the coronavirus induced lockdown, spent his Sunday ploughing the land.

The 'Sultan' actor, during early hours on Monday, took to Instagram to post a video that shows him driving a tractor through a water-filled field at his farmhouse amidst a downpour.

Keeping the caption of the Instagram post short, Khan wrote, "Farminggg."

Later in the video, the 54-year-old actor can be seen checking if the field has been evenly ploughed.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor keeps his fans well posted as he shares pictures and videos from Panvel where he has been staying since March. (ANI)

