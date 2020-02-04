Salman Khan unveils captivating poster of 'Hawa Singh' featuring Sooraj Pancholi

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Salman Khan on Tuesday shared the captivating poster of Sooraj Pancholi starrer sports-drama 'Hawa Singh' based on the legendary Indian boxer.

The 54-year-old actor hopped on to Twitter and shared the poster of the flick along with a caption that reads, "Hawa se baatein karega singh... #HawaSinghBiopic @Sooraj9pancholi."



In the intriguing poster, Sooraj is seen gulping down a large glass of milk while taking a break in a boxing ring. He is seen donning the traditional avatar of an Indian boxer wearing white 'langot' as he is seen sitting on a haystack.

Sooraj also shared the poster of the sports-biographical on Instagram and wrote, "They call him the "Baap Of Indian Boxing" Here's the first look of #HawaSingh Our effort to bring his story alive on screen, So greatful to play this legend whose story will continue to inspire the generations yet to come! Blessed to be in his gloves! #HawaSinghBiopic @hawasinghbiopic."



'Hawa Singh' is helmed by Prakash Nambiar and produced by Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha and Sam S Fernandes. (ANI)

