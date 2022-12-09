Salman Khan visits the sets of his brother Arbaaz Khan's production 'Patna Shukla'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan paid a surprise visit to the sets of his brother Arbaaz Khan's upcoming production 'Patna Shukla'.

Actor Satish Kaushik, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film, dropped a string of images from the sets in which Salman is seen posing with the cast and crew of 'Patna Shukla'.

"It was a great moment of pleasure for the unit of Arbaaz Khan's film Patna Shukla when superstar Salman Khan dropped in at the shoot to wish everyone for the progress of the film," Satish wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl76XBgodn4/?hl=en

Salman looks dapper in a black t-shirt that he paired with black jeans, while Arbaaz dons a white shirt.



'Patna Shukla' stars Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Anushka Kaushik. It is slated to be released in 2023.

Speaking of Salman's projects, he has recently finished shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. It is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead.

Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh are also a part of the film. The film is now slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Previously 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was scheduled to release in 2022-end.

Recently, the 'Sultan' actor also announced the new release date of his next action thriller film 'Tiger 3' which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will now be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

With this, Salman has now already booked two big festivals for the release of his next two biggies, which is definitely not less than a treat for all his fans. (ANI)

