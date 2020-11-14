Salman Khan wishes 'Happy Diwali' to fans in dapper Kurta Pyjama look

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Megastar Salman Khan extended Diwali wishes to his fans with a picture of himself in a classic festive look.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of himself where he is seen decked up in a red coloured flower print kurta designed by Maayera Jaipur couture.



He extended Diwali greetings to his fans in the caption and also revealed that he has been styled for the special occasion by celebrity stylist Ashley Rebello.

"Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe," he wrote in the caption.

Several other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and others extended Diwali greetings to fans. (ANI)

