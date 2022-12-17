Salman Khan wishes his 'Bhau' Riteish on his birthday, shares glimpse of his cameo in 'Ved' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Riteish Deshmukh who is known for his comic timing and outstanding performances turned 44 today. On Saturday, to wish his 'Bhau', Salman Khan dropped a teaser of Ved's song marking his special appearance.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a glimpse of his special appearance in Riteish's upcoming movie 'Ved'.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Bhau cha birthday aahe - @riteishd. Gift to Banta hai. Enjoy"

In the video, Salman could be seen joining Riteish on 'Ved Lavlay' song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmQpEmto3DG/

The song features a duo dancing with a glass kept inside their pockets

Earlier, this year a video of Salman went viral where he was seen stepping out with a glass tucked inside the pocket of his pants.



Riteish on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming Marathi film 'Ved'.

Taking to Instagram, Ritiesh shared the trailer which he captioned in Marathi, " Aamcha Ved."

Soon after the 'Housefull' actor shared the trailer, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Apart from Ritiesh, the romantic action film also stars Genelia D'souza in the lead roles.

'Ved' marks the directorial debut of the 'Masti' actor and is all set to hit the theatres on December 30, 2022.

Riteish was recently seen in the comedy film 'Mister Mummy' along with Genelia and Mahesh Manjrekar. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be seen in an upcoming horror comedy 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and in Sajid Khan's comedy '100%' alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill. (ANI)

Riteish is one of the most adored performers. He began his career in Bollywood in 2003. In 2013, he made his debut as a producer after having a string of successes as an actor.

Salman, on the other hand, will be next seen in a family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. (ANI)

