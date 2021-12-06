Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's team to handle security arrangements at Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Not sure about Salman Khan but his personal bodyguard Shera's team will reportedly mark their presence at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding in Rajasthan.



As per several reports, Shera's security team, Tiger Security Services, will be guarding Vicky and Katrina's wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been working with Salman for over 25 years. Now, it will be interesting to see what special security arrangements his team would provide at the big fat wedding, which is speculated to take place at the royal property from December 7 to December 9.

Salman and Katrina share a close bond. From 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' to 'Partner', 'Hello', 'Yuvraaj', and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', the two have worked together in several films. They were also rumoured to be dating in the past. The two will next be seen sharing screen space in 'Tiger 3'. (ANI)

