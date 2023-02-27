Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' second song to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' are all set to unveil the second song of the film.

Titled 'Billi Billi' the song is sung by Punjabi singer Sukhbir and will be out on March 2, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Salman announced the news with an adorable video of two cats standing in a garden which he captioned, "My new song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Out on 2nd March."

Soon after the actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"Can't wait for this song bhai," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "Hum sabka bhai or hum sab ki jaan ,humara bhaijaan."

Recently, the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Naiyo Lagda' which received massive responses from the fans.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Salman recently shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. When Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid. (ANI)