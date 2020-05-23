Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-star Mohit Baghel passes away

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-star Mohit Baghel passed away on Saturday. The 27-year-old was suffering from cancer.

Balaji Motion pictures extended their condolences on Twitter, saying: "The news of Mohit's demise comes as a deep shock to us. He was one of the best talents to have around on set. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this moment of grief. Rest in peace. #MohitBaghel #RestInPeace."



Politician Gurpreet Kaur Chadha also expressed grief over Baghel's demise. She shared a picture with Mohit and wrote, "Never thought in my dreams also that we will lose you so soon, An actor who showed his amazing acting skills in #Ready film with@BeingSalmanKhan. A great friend, brother and superb human @baghelmohit#RIP #MohitBaghel."



Baghel started his career in showbiz with the comedy show 'Chote Miyan'. His love for acting made him start out as a child artist, and his talent was noticed by Salman Khan, who then signed him for his film 'Ready'. Mohit has also worked in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in 'Jabariya Jodi.' (ANI)

