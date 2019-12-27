Salman Khan's sister Arpita blessed with baby girl

New Delhi (India), Dec 27 (ANI): Actor Salman Khan's beloved sister Arpita Khan was blessed with a baby girl, Ayat, on Friday.

Arpita and Aayush Sharma are already proud parents to a 3-year-old kid Ahil Sharma.

Actor and father of the baby girl, Aayush took to Instagram to share the good news and wrote, "We've been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma."

The 'Loveyatri' actor shared a beautiful card thanking all the fans for their love and blessings on behalf of the Khan and Sharma family. The card is embellished with butterflies and the initial letters of blessed parents along with bright cradle with the baby girl's name Ayat Sharma.

Earlier in the day, Ayush wished his brother-in-law Salman Khan, who ringed in his 54th birthday the same day. He shared a picture of the 'Dabangg' actor and captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday Bhai .. there are so many things I've learned from you. Thank you for always being there @beingsalmankhan."

On the work front, Ayush who was last seen in 'Loveyatri' along with newcomer Warina Hussain, will next be seen in ' Kwatha' which is inspired by true events. He will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. (ANI)