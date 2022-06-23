Salman Khan's snap with South stars Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh goes viral, fan says 'Picture Perfect'

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Salman Khan recently met Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh in Hyderabad and a picture from the trio's meet-up has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the 'Kick' actor will make a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi's forthcoming film 'Godfather'. Meanwhile, Venkatesh is cast in a small role in Salman's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' film.

In the viral picture, posted by a Twitter user, politician JC Pavan Reddy was seen sharing the frame with Salman, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh.

While Salman was dressed in a grey T-shirt paired with ripped denim, Chiranjeevi opted for an all-black outfit; he wore a black classic shirt with same coloured trousers. Daggubati Venkatesh donned a checked shirt that he teamed with black T-shirt and denim. All four posed for the picture following their get-together.



As soon as the picture was posted, fans flooded Twitter with their comments.

A user wrote, "Picture perfect."



Salman_23.06.22.JPG" alt="" class="img-responsive">

Another commented, "A MEGA click with the VICTORIOUS smiles in it"

Salman__23.06.22.JPG" alt="" class="img-responsive">

A third user dropped, "There is a lot of love for #SalmanKhan in the Telugu Film Industry. Seeing this pic of legends, it seems as if Hyderabad is the home of @BeingSalmanKhan after Mumbai. Like a family there is taken care of by #Chiranjeevi Garu and #Venkatesh Garu. 3 MEGASTARS in ONE FRAME".

"Salman Khan.. cameo any of the Movies makes that Movie superhit.. and his role always to be remembered," wrote another user.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in Hyderabad. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. This film's title, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', was initially announced by Salman back in 2022.

The movie, which will have Pooja Hegde and also reportedly Shehnaaz Gill, as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022. (ANI)

