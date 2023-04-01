Salman poses with Shah Rukh Khan's family, check out this cute moment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Several Bollywood and Hollywood stars graced the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday in Mumbai. It was a star-studded night, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan were also present at the event but King Khan was missing in that family frame. But to fill in that place, Salman Khan jumped in and posed with them.

SRK skipped the red carpet and Salman, who arrived solo, posed with Shah Rukh's family and this moment left the fan in awe.



Not only a family picture, Salman also posed with Aryan and duo looked dapper.



Though Shah Rukh was not present in the family frame, his looks for Friday night set the internet on fire.



Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram to post his look for the event. Shah Rukh looked absolutely dapper in his black suit. He sported a pendant with a black stone to complement the look.

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

The centre will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults.

The cultural centre is home to three performing arts spaces -- the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' -- one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, his family, Salman Khan, Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many more celebs and prominent names from glamour, sports and world of politics attended the NMACC event on Friday. (ANI)

