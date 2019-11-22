A still from the video (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Salman, Sonakshi shake a leg with special children

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Megastar Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha on Friday were seen dancing their heart out with special children on the track of their latest film 'Dabangg 3'.
Salman shared the fun clip on his Twitter handle, which seems to be from the sets of the film.
"Dancing with special children of Umang in Jaipur 'yu karke' @binaakak @sonakshisinha @PDdancing @SKFilmsOfficial Dancing with special children of Umang in Jaipur 'yu karke' @binaakak @sonakshisinha @PDdancing @SKFilmsOfficial," he wrote alongside the video wherein everyone danced on 'Yu Karke'.
The 'Dabangg 3' star cast was later joined by their director Prabhu Deva, which made the children more excited.
The track has been sung by none other than the Salman himself. The makers dropped the song on November 9 along with a poster featuring the lead pair.
The 'Wanted' star donned his usual Chulbul Pandey attires, while Sonakshi draped in a bright pink sari paired with a shimmery blouse.
Payal Dev has sung the track with the 'Dabangg' actor. The music has been given by Sajid-Wajid and lyrics have been penned by Danish Sabri.
The third instalment in the 'Dabangg' franchise will see Salman opposite Sonakshi and veteran actor Mahesh Mamnjarekar's daughter, Saiee Manjarekar.
The movie is slated to release on December 20. (ANI)

