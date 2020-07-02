Saluting your untiring selfless efforts: Shatrughan Sinha on National Doctors Day

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha extended wishes on National Doctors Day on Wednesday for their "untiring, selfless efforts."

Dubbing them as "real warriors," Sinha appreciated doctors who have been working to serve people during the coronavirus pandemic.



"Doctors are the real warriors, the loved ones. We salute your untiring selfless efforts. You are our hope, joy & are blessed with the power to heal. Happy Doctors Day," the 74-year-old actor tweeted.

Medical and healthcare workers, along with other frontline warriors like cops, are working relentlessly to fight the coronavirus.

Like every year, the country is observing the National Doctors Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors.

This year the day is all the more special as the world grapples with Covid-19, which has no vaccine yet and the virus has claimed lives of scores of doctors throughout the world.

The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991. (ANI)

