Samantha Prabhu to attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Actor Samantha Prabhu will be one of the key guests at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 (IFFM).

She is set to deliver a special talk projecting an insight into her acting career.



"Last year, even though I was a part of IFFM virtually, I could feel the energy and vibe because of the enthusiasm of all the participants. With the world opening up and given the opportunity to travel to Australia to be part of it in person, to experience that energy first hand, is something I'm looking forward to. Celebrating Indian cinema, in all its diversity with communities of both Indians and cinema lovers unanimously together is an exciting feeling," she said.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the festival director, added, "Samantha has such an ardent fan following here in Australia. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her to be part of IFFM and celebrate her, and her work at the festival this year. She's such a versatile actor and has found such impeccable respect amongst her fans for her work".

IFFM is set to take place in the Victorian capital from 12-20 August 2022 both in person and virtually. Before the world was hit by a pandemic, in 2019 the festival was hosted by the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vijay Sethupathi, Rima Das, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar amongst others. In 2020 and 2021, the festival was held virtually. (ANI)

