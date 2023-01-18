Samantha Ruth Prabhu exudes grace in Shaakuntalam's first single 'Mallika Mallika'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for her upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam'. The makers of the epic mythology movie shared the first single 'Mallika Mallika' on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha treated fans with a still of herself dressed in a white outfit along with a caption, "#Mallika for you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



The song sung by Ramya Behara, is directed by Mani Sharma and the lyrics are penned by Chaitanya Prasad.

Soon after Samantha shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Wow ur looks are taking my heart beat," one of the fans wrote.



Another comment read, "Undoubtedly your the queen of this era."



The Pan-India mythological romantic drama stars Samantha and Dev Mohan in lead roles.

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning filmaker Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi) and is all set to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.

'Shaakuntalam' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Yashoda star Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively.

It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film 'Yashoda' which received positive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda and reportedly will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan. (ANI)