Samantha Ruth Prabhu set to welcome 2023 with "newer, easier resolutions"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Thursday, dropped a picture of herself welcoming 2023 on a good and positive note.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha treated fans with yet another picture and motivational message.

In the selfie, the 'Oo Antava' star could be seen in a black printed night suit and no-makeup look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmwDaacL-oC/

Along with a picture, she penned down a sweet note, "Function forward...Control what we can!! Guess it's time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves.

God bless. Happy 2023!!"

As soon as the actor uploaded the post, her fans and industry friends chimed in comment section.

Filmmaker Nandini Reddy dropped a comment, "It's going to be a happy 2023."



One of the fans wrote, "Hope you have a healthy, happy and great year in 2023."





Actor Gayatri Bhargavi wrote, "You will Raise & Shine in 2023 too... Prayers."



A few months ago, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis'; the 35-year-old diva broke the silence on her health update via her latest social media post.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist. She captioned the picture, "Your response to the 'Yashodha' trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front."

She further wrote, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was seen in 'Yashoda', in which she played a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. She enrols on Eva, a company that's helping people fulfill their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges.

With 'Yashoda', Samantha collaborated with Yannick Ben for the second time, after their first association for 'The Family Man'. Recently the stunt choreographer heaped praises on the leading lady for her dedication and devotion.

The action style in Yashoda has a mix of varied forms. The combination of fighting is a little bit of boxing, kickboxing, some projection in judo, Brazilian jujitsu, and also a mix of MMA.

The movie was released on November 11. Yashoda left no stone unturned to impress the audience.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. (ANI)

