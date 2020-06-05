'Same smile, same pose': Malaika Arora shares 15-year-old throwback photo with sister Amrita

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): B-Town diva Malaika Arora on Friday shared a 15-year-old picture where she can be seen striking a pose with her beautiful sibling Amrita Arora.

Arora took to Instagram to reminisce a sweet memory with her sister. In the picture, the sisters can be seen posing in style and smiling for the camera. Their bond makes us realise that a relationship between siblings remain intact no matter how much time has passed.

"This day that year ... #15yearsago #fridayflashback @amuaroraofficial(ps same smile, same pose )," read the sweet caption for the picture.

As soon as Arora shared the picture with her sister on Instagram, her fans and celebrity followers were quick to show their love for the post that garnered more than 1.3 lakh likes.

Amrita responded to the post and wrote," Love this" with 2 heart emojis.

Actor Dino Morea also adored the picture and wrote: "Arora's and their auras. Sweet."

Earlier, Arora had shared a collage of her 'various stages of lockdown', showcasing her gorgeous no-makeup candid selfies. (ANI)

